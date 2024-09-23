629 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Fairscale Capital LLC

Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $105.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.