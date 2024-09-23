629 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Fairscale Capital LLC

Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
NYSE:EMR opened at $105.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.44.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
