70,000 Shares in Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Acquired by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Neurogene by 906.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after buying an additional 457,062 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Neurogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Neurogene by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,211,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Neurogene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $40.75 on Monday. Neurogene Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53.

Neurogene ( NASDAQ:NGNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NGNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Neurogene from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Neurogene to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

