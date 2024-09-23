731,060 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 731,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,822,000. Cooper Companies makes up about 1.3% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.37% of Cooper Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 412.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 286.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,422.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $110.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.45.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COO

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.