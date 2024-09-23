7,700 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Bought by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 76.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 29,172 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 16.8% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 2.7 %

LSCC opened at $52.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $87.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

