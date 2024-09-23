772 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 772 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $34.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.