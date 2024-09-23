AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Hits New 1-Year High at $106.00

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.00 and last traded at $105.17, with a volume of 42798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get AAON alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AAON

AAON Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.28.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $1,779,460.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,871.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,609 shares of company stock worth $5,441,927 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AAON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,832,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AAON

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.