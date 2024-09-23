AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACIU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on AC Immune in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

AC Immune Stock Performance

ACIU stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 290,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,169. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $361.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.24.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AC Immune

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in AC Immune by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AC Immune by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

