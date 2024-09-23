Adams Street Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Vera Therapeutics makes up 0.2% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,027,000. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,142,000 after acquiring an additional 694,286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,653,000 after acquiring an additional 515,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $17,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $49,445.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,376 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $585,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,972 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $49,445.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,750 in the last ninety days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $42.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.43. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.99. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Vera Therapeutics Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

