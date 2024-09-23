Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading Down 5.7%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) was down 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 231,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 843,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Advantage Solutions Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $873.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.64 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advantage Solutions

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

In related news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

