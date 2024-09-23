AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 7,241,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 9,146,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $813.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 162,178 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 439.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 382,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

