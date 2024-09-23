AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,305 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LOW opened at $260.14 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.