Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.18

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.18 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07), with a volume of 3990078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.34 ($0.07).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) price objective on shares of Agronomics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.
