Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Tairen Capital Ltd

Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for 0.1% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $131.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,579,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 564,624 shares of company stock valued at $77,580,547 over the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

