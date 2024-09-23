Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells $152,075.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Catriona Yale sold 3,871 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $106,684.76.

On Monday, September 16th, Catriona Yale sold 2,485 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $68,387.20.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Catriona Yale sold 637 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $16,676.66.

On Friday, August 23rd, Catriona Yale sold 8,851 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $243,668.03.

On Monday, August 26th, Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $143,052.00.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AKRO traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.37. 474,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,884. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of -0.26. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 24.89, a current ratio of 24.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,589,000 after buying an additional 1,815,569 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,060,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,569,000 after buying an additional 384,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after buying an additional 584,875 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $83,891,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after buying an additional 2,053,028 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

