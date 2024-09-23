Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.74

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.74 and last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 91787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.
Akzo Nobel Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
