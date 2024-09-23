Alan Taylor Sells 24,499 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 24,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $308,197.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,679,140.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Weave Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, September 17th, Alan Taylor sold 13,295 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $146,643.85.

On Friday, September 13th, Alan Taylor sold 3,560 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $36,988.40.

Weave Communications Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of WEAV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.00. 487,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,643. The firm has a market cap of $853.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 5.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 181,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 26.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEAV

About Weave Communications

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.