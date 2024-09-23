Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 13.50 Per Share

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Albion Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Albion Enterprise VCT Stock Performance
AAEV stock remained flat at GBX 126 ($1.68) during midday trading on Monday. 7,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,878. Albion Enterprise VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 113 ($1.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 128 ($1.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £140.00 million, a PE ratio of 4,200.00 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.78.
Albion Enterprise VCT Company Profile
