Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 13.50 Per Share

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Albion Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Albion Enterprise VCT Stock Performance

AAEV stock remained flat at GBX 126 ($1.68) during midday trading on Monday. 7,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,878. Albion Enterprise VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 113 ($1.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 128 ($1.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £140.00 million, a PE ratio of 4,200.00 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.78.

Albion Enterprise VCT Company Profile

Further Reading

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and growth stage investments. It seeks to invest in the information technology, software, pharmaceutical services, leisure sector, healthcare technology and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

