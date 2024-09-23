Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.06

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.06 and last traded at $46.81, with a volume of 9223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.04. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate AB will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.