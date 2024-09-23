Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.54

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.54 and last traded at $89.97, with a volume of 5999103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $228.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 532,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,287,000 after purchasing an additional 123,925 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

