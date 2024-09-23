Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Purchases Shares of 396,242 Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 396,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,000. Perspective Therapeutics accounts for 2.4% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATX. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $138,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CATX opened at $13.23 on Monday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81.

Perspective Therapeutics ( NYSE:CATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CATX shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

