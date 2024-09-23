Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases 700 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,316,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,849,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in PTC by 133.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 70,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 1,600.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 55,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 52,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

PTC opened at $175.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.60, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.54. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $194.24.

Insider Activity

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $518.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.04 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,330. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

