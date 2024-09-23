Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes $3.88 Million Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000. GE Vernova makes up approximately 0.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,569,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $176,775,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEV. William Blair initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.42.

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GEV opened at $245.46 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $250.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.08.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.