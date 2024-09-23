Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) vs. Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Financial Review

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) and Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Amazon.com has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond has a beta of 3.64, suggesting that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Amazon.com and Beyond, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amazon.com 0 1 40 1 3.00 Beyond 0 4 3 0 2.43

Valuation & Earnings

Amazon.com currently has a consensus price target of $222.84, suggesting a potential upside of 14.94%. Beyond has a consensus price target of $27.29, suggesting a potential upside of 173.68%. Given Beyond’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond is more favorable than Amazon.com.

This table compares Amazon.com and Beyond”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amazon.com $604.33 billion 3.34 $30.43 billion $3.57 54.31 Beyond $1.54 billion 0.30 -$307.84 million ($8.15) -1.22

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond. Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amazon.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amazon.com and Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amazon.com 7.35% 21.39% 8.53% Beyond -22.03% -49.00% -27.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Amazon.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Amazon.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Beyond shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amazon.com beats Beyond on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content. In addition, the company offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products in its stores; and programs that allow authors, independent publishers, musicians, filmmakers, Twitch streamers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, it provides compute, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and other services, as well as advertising services through programs, such as sponsored ads, display, and video advertising. Additionally, the company offers Amazon Prime, a membership program. The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale and products offered by third-party sellers. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, content creators, advertisers, and employees. Amazon.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

