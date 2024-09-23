AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.55

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.55 and last traded at $71.06, with a volume of 142497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.26.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.44.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. AMERCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

