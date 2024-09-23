American Investment Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,817,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Alphabet by 94.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 159,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,223,000 after buying an additional 77,530 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 687,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $3,614,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,114,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,713,977.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,667 shares of company stock worth $33,964,256 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $164.64 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.