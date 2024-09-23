American Investment Services Inc. Lowers Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

American Investment Services Inc. lowered its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 15.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 368.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 63,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.12.

NYSE AVB opened at $230.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $236.26.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

