America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Major Shareholder Adam K. Peterson Buys 813,953 Shares

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 813,953 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,979.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,582,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,041,609. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CRMT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.07. 350,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $93.63.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $347.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at $240,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

