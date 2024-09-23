AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Shares Up 60%

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 60% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 114,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 49,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
AnalytixInsight Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$4.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter.
AnalytixInsight Company Profile
AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.
