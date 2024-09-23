Applied Fundamental Research LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Applied Fundamental Research LLC lowered its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the quarter. UFP Technologies comprises approximately 11.4% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Applied Fundamental Research LLC owned approximately 0.77% of UFP Technologies worth $15,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1,614.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.04, for a total transaction of $787,063.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,812,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $6,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,857 shares in the company, valued at $35,823,898.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.04, for a total transaction of $787,063.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,812,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,134 shares of company stock worth $21,494,247. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $358.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.29 and a 12-month high of $360.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 0.94.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.