Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.65

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.65 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 935 ($12.35), with a volume of 473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 895 ($11.82).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ARBB

Arbuthnot Banking Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 956.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 997.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £151.38 million, a P/E ratio of 497.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00.

(Get Free Report)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.