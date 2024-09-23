Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading 4.3% Higher

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 311,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 491,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $569.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after purchasing an additional 115,087 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

