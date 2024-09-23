Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $65.20

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.20 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 68.90 ($0.91), with a volume of 29870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.49 ($0.92).

Arecor Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 118.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.02 million, a P/E ratio of -244.64 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile

Arecor Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

