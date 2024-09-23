Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.95

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 476576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.86 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

In other news, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 14,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $219,824.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,199.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

