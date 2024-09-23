Ashley Baker Sells 17,000 Shares of Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI) Stock

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ashley Baker sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total value of C$111,350.00.

Ashley Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aris Mining alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Ashley Baker sold 20,000 shares of Aris Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total value of C$122,600.00.

Aris Mining Price Performance

Aris Mining (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$160.34 million during the quarter.

About Aris Mining

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc, a leading global alternative investment manager with approximately $433 billion of assets under management at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.