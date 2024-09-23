Aterian (LON:ATN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.00

Aterian plc (LON:ATN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.66), with a volume of 45923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.74).

Aterian Stock Down 10.7 %

The company has a market cap of £5.84 million, a P/E ratio of -454.55 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.72.

About Aterian

(Get Free Report)

Aterian plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, copper, silver, and tantalum. It holds 100% interest in the AGDZ Copper-Silver project covering and area of 762 kilometer square located in Morocco; and the Kuaka JV The Musasa project located in Rwanda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.