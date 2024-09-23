ATI (NYSE:ATI) Shares Gap Up to $63.84

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.84, but opened at $65.44. ATI shares last traded at $64.81, with a volume of 25,441 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get ATI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

ATI Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 3rd that allows the company to buyback $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $1,540,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 511,443 shares in the company, valued at $31,510,003.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ATI during the first quarter valued at $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period.

About ATI

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.