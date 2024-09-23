Atlas Merchant Capital LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Atlas Merchant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR opened at $41.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.96. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

