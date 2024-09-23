Atlas Merchant Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)

Atlas Merchant Capital LLC raised its position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Urban One worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Urban One Stock Performance

Shares of Urban One stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.87. Urban One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $117.74 million for the quarter.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

