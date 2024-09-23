Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $61.27

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61.27 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.82), with a volume of 477549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.60 ($0.84).

Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of -0.11.

Get Atrato Onsite Energy alerts:

Atrato Onsite Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Atrato Onsite Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -174.22%.

About Atrato Onsite Energy

Atrato Onsite Energy plc, an investment company, provides onsite clean energy generation services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It designs, finances, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites; and zero capex, a fully funded renewables solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.