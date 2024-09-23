Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Holdings Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,551,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Avista comprises about 0.8% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Avista were worth $122,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 348.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 69,857 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Avista by 23.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the second quarter valued at $462,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Avista during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Avista by 4.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AVA opened at $38.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.47. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Avista had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 78.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $91,968.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

