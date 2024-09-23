Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Buys 100,000 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.3% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $97,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,542,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,837,000 after acquiring an additional 201,784 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,674,000 after acquiring an additional 64,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 918,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,238,000 after purchasing an additional 32,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,548.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,698 shares of company stock worth $18,497,434 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ALNY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

ALNY stock opened at $273.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of -102.19 and a beta of 0.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $287.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.11 and a 200 day moving average of $199.42.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

