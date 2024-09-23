Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Down to $5.36

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.36, but opened at $5.25. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 34,660 shares changing hands.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.