Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Down to $5.36

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.36, but opened at $5.25. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 34,660 shares changing hands.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Down 1.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)
Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.
