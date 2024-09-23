Bank of America Raises Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $191.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $175.00 to $191.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASND. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

ASND stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.87. 317,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,530. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $161.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after acquiring an additional 336,976 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,461.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,849,000 after acquiring an additional 234,446 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,341,000 after acquiring an additional 229,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $16,648,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

