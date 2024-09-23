Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.26

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.26 and last traded at $51.26, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.26.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

(Get Free Report)

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.