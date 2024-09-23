Battery Global Advisors LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Battery Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2,169.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Battery Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Battery Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVV stock opened at $572.99 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $576.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.38. The company has a market cap of $494.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

