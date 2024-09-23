Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.11

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 10011005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Baytex Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.16.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

