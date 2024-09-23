Beck Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,106 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 27.3% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

QQQE opened at $89.48 on Monday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $70.18 and a twelve month high of $92.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

