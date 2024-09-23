Beck Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG opened at $24.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $385.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

