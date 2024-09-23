Beck Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PPH opened at $96.39 on Monday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $99.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $649.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.3558 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

