Beck Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 204,176 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 66,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 53,459 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 194,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 58,004 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:AESI opened at $22.66 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.55 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AESI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $166,620.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 943,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,338,082.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 40,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $802,726.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,445,069 shares in the company, valued at $146,221,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $166,620.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 943,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,338,082.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,398 and sold 25,713 shares valued at $510,403. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

